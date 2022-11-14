Lizzo to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena in 2023

Lizzo was crowned 2019's "Entertainer of the Year" by both Time and Entertainment Weekly.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lizzo is coming to Knoxville!

The three-time Grammy winner is kicking off the second leg of her North American tour in Knoxville at Thompson-Boling Arena on April 21, 2023.

The tour stops in 17 different cities across the country.

Lizzo's most recent album, Special, peaked at number two on the U.S. Billboard 200 Chart. Rolling Stone described the album as "the most unabashedly joyous, sonically diverse, and emotionally profound album put out by a major label since Beyonce’s Lemonade.”

Lizzo was crowned 2019's "Entertainer of the Year" by both Time and Entertainment Weekly.

American Express Card Members will have first access to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10 p.m.