Loretta Lynn to host livestream concert featuring Garth Brooks and other country music stars for flood victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn — Loretta Lynn is holding a livestream concert to benefit the victims of the deadly flooding in Dickson and Humphreys Counties.

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs will perform at the county music legend's concert. The concert will be livestreamed from the Grand Ole Opry House on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. You can purchase tickets to watch from opry.com. Proceeds from the event and live stream will benefit the United Way of Humphreys County.

“I am so honored that so many of our friends are coming together to show so much love for our neighbors and community after such a devastating loss,” Lynn said in a release on Friday. “You know, we’ve all needed help from time-to-time, and that’s why when we can give back, we do.”