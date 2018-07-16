KNOXVILLE — Marilyn Manson's Twins of Evil: The Second Coming Tour is heading to Knoxville this October.

Manson announced a handful of new Tennessee tour stops. He will play at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum at 8 p.m. on Oct. 23.

Ticket presales begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 18 and go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 20 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $65 - $86 and can be purchased through KCA's box office or through Ticketmaster.

Manson will also be playing in Nashville on Oct. 22 and Memphis on Oct. 25.

