New Loretta Lynn mural depicts her 60+ year career

Honoring her more than sixty-year career, two artists painted a mural at her Hurricane Mills Ranch.

Country music legend Loretta Lynn has lots to celebrate after turning 89-years-old last week and hitting on Billboard's Top Charts for her new album.

“This has been one of the most memorable experiences I have had painting a wall; and the amazing feedback from fans and Loretta’s family alike has been awesome," Stephen Sloan, an artist from Nashville, said.

The mural was created in week's time by Sloan and Brittany Johnson, an Austin, Texas artist.

It depicts four images of Lynn that span her whole career. The final image is a replica of her as she appears on her new album cover, "Still Woman Enough."

“Painting Loretta Lynn was my favorite set of portraits to date and it was a huge honor to paint such a legend and incredible woman and artist," Johnson said.

Lynn admired the painting herself and said, "I’m so proud of the ranch. My husband Doo poured his life into it and Anthony is doing such a great job for me with it. I have always loved to paint myself, something a lot of people may not know, but I couldn’t imagine painting a huge wall like that. They did such a great job for us and our guests. I’m sure proud of it.”