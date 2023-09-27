Nickelback to play at Thompson-Boling Arena

The concert will take place on September 27, 2023.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nickelback will perform in Knoxville during their Get Rollin' Tour, Live Nation announced Thursday.

The concert will take place on September 27, 2023, at Thompson-Boling Arena. It begins at 6:30 p.m.

The presale begins Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Additional presales will run throughout the weekend ahead of the general on-sale beginning Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets here.

Nickelback’s first album in five years, "Get Rollin'," was released on Nov. 18, 2022.

When the Get Rollin' Tour was first announced, there was no Knoxville show. Due to demand, the Scruffy City made the cut when 16 more shows were announced.

Lizzo, The Chicks, Aerosmith, Guns N' Roses, Hank Williams Jr. and Thomas Rhett are among those who have performed or will perform at the University of Tennessee's arena this year or next year.