Nightbirde quickly became a household name for her powerful Golden Buzzer performance on 'America’s Got Talent' in 2021.

LOS ANGELES — Jane Marczewski, the Zanesville woman known by the stage name Nightbirde from America's Got Talent, has died after her battle with cancer -- according to a report from TMZ Monday that cites “a source with direct knowledge.”

Publicists with NBC were not immediately able to confirm the report of Nightbirde’s passing, but tell 3News they will provide an update once more information becomes available.

After TMZ’s report surfaced, AGT host Terry Crews and judge Howie Mandel posted their condolences on social media.

"@_nightbirde was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives," Mandel wrote on Twitter. "We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics."

"We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde's Passing," Crews posted on Instagram. "Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends in such of This difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde.”

Nightbirde, who earned a Golden Buzzer for her audition on AGT last year, decided to leave the competition before the live shows began because her health had taken a turn for the worse. She then launched a GoFundMe to help pay her medical bills in a fundraiser that has since generated nearly $697,000.

Nightbirde's Golden Buzzer moment came from judge Simon Cowell when she first auditioned on AGT with an original song titled It's OK. It's a moment (watch below) that has now been viewed more than 39 million times on YouTube.

The last post on Nightbirde's Instagram page came several weeks ago on Jan. 11 in which she wrote: "Honestly, things have been pretty brutal. But this is a photo of myself from last week where I felt pretty, and alive, and awake, and human, and real. I needed that. We’re all a little lost and it’s alright."

