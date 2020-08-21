Don't stop them now, they're having such a good time.

COLORADO, USA — After performing together more than 200 times, Queen + Adam Lambert have announced plans to release a live album for the first time.

Part live album, part concert film, "Queen + Adam Live Around the World" will be released on CD, DVD, Blu-ray and vinyl on Friday, Oct. 2.

A compilation of highlights from their world tours, the tracks on the new album were selected by Queen bassist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and vocalist Adam Lambert.

The album is said to include the 22-minute "Fire Fight Australia" set from earlier this year in which they played Queen's original 1985 "Live Aid" set in full.

"When we couldn’t tour this year we wanted to give the fans something in place of that, and a live album just felt right," said Lambert in a statement. "It’s the first time we have released an album together and we have had a lot of fun putting it together, picking out favorite performances over the past seven years."

"As we all grapple with the challenge of creating live shows in a world dominated by a formidable viral enemy, it seemed the perfect time for us to create a collection of hand-picked live highlights from our Queen shows over the last 7 years with our brother Adam Lambert," said May. "As you watch and listen to these tracks you’ll be journeying all around the world with us, and experiencing a complete virtual live set."

Queen + Adam Lambert ‘Live Around the World’ Coming October 2nd!



After having performed the world over to close on 4 million die-hard followers, we're bringing the spectacle and excitement of their live performances closer to home with their first ever live album release! pic.twitter.com/jw4ULMq57O — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) August 20, 2020

After postponing United Kingdom and European tour dates this summer due to the pandemic, Queen + Adam Lambert hope to resume their tour in May 2021.

"We’ve all got our fingers crossed for a vaccine,” Taylor told Rolling Stone in July. "If there’s no vaccine, I’m not sure it’s going to happen… I will be comfortable [doing the shows] if I feel the risk for people in the audience is non-existent or very low. I wouldn’t be surprised if people are wearing masks in a year. We’ll see. Like everyone else, I don’t know."

Queen + Adam Lambert 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13

Queen + Adam Live Around the World Tracklist

“Tear It Up”

The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018

The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018 “Now I’m Here”

Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014 “Another One Bites The Dust”

Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014 “Fat Bottomed Girls” ft. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

American Airlines Center, Dallas, USA, 2019

American Airlines Center, Dallas, USA, 2019 “Don’t Stop Me Now”

Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016

Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016 “I Want to Break Free”

Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016

Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016 “Somebody to Love”

Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016

Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016 “Love Kills” (the Ballad)

iHeart Radio Theater, Los Angeles, USA, 2014

iHeart Radio Theater, Los Angeles, USA, 2014 “I Was Born to Love You”

Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014 “Under Pressure”

Global Citizen Festival, New York, USA, 2019

Global Citizen Festival, New York, USA, 2019 “Who Wants to Live Forever”

Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016

Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016 “The Show Must Go On”

The O2, London, UK, 04/07/2018

The O2, London, UK, 04/07/2018 “Love Of My Life”

The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018

The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018 “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020 “Radio Ga Ga”

Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020 “Ay-Ohs”

Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020 “Hammer to Fall”

Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020 “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”

Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020 “We Will Rock You”

Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020 “We Are the Champions”

Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020