Randy Travis will no longer be playing in Knoxville this month, according to Ticketmaster and a recent report from 'Billboard.'

Billboard.com said Travis reportedly is canceling all but three dates for his upcoming tour because of production and content issues.

Tennesseans will still have a chance to see the show when it comes to Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Oct. 28, but Billboard said all shows but Nashville, Gulfport, Mississippi, and Evansville, Indiana have been abandoned for now.

The show was scheduled to take place in Knoxville on Oct. 25. While the event is still up on the Knoxville Civic Auditorium's website as of Monday night, Ticketmaster is showing the event has been canceled.

Ticketmaster said refunds for those who purchased tickets in person will only be offered from the box office, and all internet and phone orders have been canceled and refunded.

The tour was supposed to be the first since the country legend suffered a stroke in 2013.

The Randy Travis Organization, along with Outbacks Presents and Ontourage Management apologized in a release, saying they hope to come to each city in the near future:

"We are truly sorry we will not be able to do all of the scheduled concerts. We ask Randy’s fans to be patient and understanding as we want this return, the first time in 6 years, to be special for each of you. He and James Duprè are looking forward to coming to each city and sharing this one of a kind experience with fans in the near future.”

Travis, who has had difficulty regaining his voice since the stroke, is still scheduled to make a special performance at the show in Nashville. The music will be performed by James Dupré, his co-star in The Price and a previous contestant on the Voice.