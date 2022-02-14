Rapper Wiz Khalifa to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena in May for Volapalooza's return

Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster for the general public starting Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Grammy-nominated rapper Wiz Khalifa is coming to Knoxville this May as Volapalooza returns from a two-year hiatus.

The musician will be performing at Thompson-Boling Arena on Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. and will be available through Ticketmaster.

For the general public, tickets will cost between $50 and $200, and there will be an 8-ticket limit.

The University of Tennessee said student tickets will cost $5 and will be available for purchase soon.

Wiz Khalifa's most recent project is "The Saga of Wiz Khalifa," which was released in April 2020. In 2017, he held the honor of having the most-watched video across all of YouTube with his 2015 music video "See You Again," which now has more than 5.4 billion views and is currently the fifth-most watched on the platform.

The event marks the return of Volapalooza, which has been on hiatus since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. Held in the spring semester, the event celebrates the end of the typical academic year and gives UT students time to unwind before finals week.

UT has brought in a variety of artists from different genres to perform at the event since its inception in 2003, including CAKE, Flogging Molly, Ziggy Marley, and others.