If the return of warmer weather isn't enough to get you excited about spring, how about the the return of some great music?

We're not even out of November yet, and Rhythm N’ Blooms is already spreading the seeds for next year.

The festival held a reveal party Tuesday to announce the big headliners for the upcoming year.

The crew held the reveal through a mock 'Wheel of Fortune' style game at Barley's Taproom.

The first two were returning favorites: Dawes and The Black Lillies.

The third headliner was Kentucky country singer and songwriter Tyler Childers. Childers was named emerging artist of the year in 2018 at the Americana Music Honors and Awards after his 2017 album 'Purgatory' topped the Billboard U.S. Heatseekers chart.

The festival still has plenty more acts to announce. Stay tuned into 2019 -- they say they also have one more headliner to announce.

The festival returns for its tenth year on May 17-19, 2019.

