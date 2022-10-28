Let's go, girls! Shania Twain and Knoxville's Kelsea Ballerini to play in Nashville on new tour

Shania Twain's "Queen of Me" tour will stop through Nashville on June 7, 2023. Tickets go on sale Oct. 28.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country superstar Shania Twain will be coming to Nashville next year as part of her new album's tour.

GEODIS Park, which is home to the Nashville Soccer Club, announced Shania Twain will host the venue's inaugural concert on June 7, 2023, alongside a special guest East Tennessee is very familiar with.

Country star and Knoxville Central High School graduate Kelsea Ballerini will join Shania on the stage with Breland for the show.

"We are truly excited to bring our first concert to GEODIS Park,” said Ian Ayre, CEO of Nashville Soccer Club. “Hosting top artists for concerts was one of the key focuses for our stadium design and it is fantastic to see this come to fruition. So many people have worked so hard to get to this point for soccer and for music and we could not be happier than to have Shania Twain be our first announced artist to perform at GEODIS Park."

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 28 on Live Nation. The company said $1 from every ticket purchased will be donated to Shania Kids Can, a charity she founded to provide positive change in kids' lives in times of crisis and need.