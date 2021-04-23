Sounds of Summer free Saturday concert series to return to Athens in 2021

The series will return for 10 Saturdays from June 5 to October 9.

ATHENS, Tenn. — Athens is bringing back its popular Sounds of Summer concert series for 2021!

The series will provide free live music in Athens' historic downtown for 10 Saturdays from June 5 to October 9.

Madisonville music artist EmiSunshine and Will Carter will kick off the series at MooFest on Saturday, June 5 at the Market Park Pavilion stage at 7 p.m.

The series runs every other Saturday, concluding with the fall Pumpkintown festival on October 9.

"These events are parties for our community,” said Meredith Willson, founder of Willsonthropic, Inc. “So we thought it would be fun to begin the concert series at MooFest and keep the music going until Pumpkintown.”



The concert series was created back in 2013 by volunteer Tim Hughes before growing into a full-fledged festival.