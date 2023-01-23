Stevie Nicks to perform in Knoxville in May

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be stopping at Thompson-Boling Arena in May as part of her extended tour.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Stevie Nicks is coming to Knoxville!

The legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has extended her North American tour and is adding the Scruffy City to her list of stops.

Nicks will be performing at Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday, May 16.

Tickets go on sale starting Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at this link.

Below is the list of 2023 tour dates: