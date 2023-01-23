Stevie Nicks to perform in Knoxville in May

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Stevie Nicks is coming to Knoxville!
The legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has extended her North American tour and is adding the Scruffy City to her list of stops.
Nicks will be performing at Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday, May 16.
Tickets go on sale starting Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at this link.
Below is the list of 2023 tour dates:
- Wed Mar 15 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Sat Mar 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Thu Mar 23 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Sun Mar 26 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- Thu Mar 30 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
- Sun Apr 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Wed Apr 05 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC
- Fri May 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- Tue May 16 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
- Mon May 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Thu May 25 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
- Tue Jun 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Fri Jun 23 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Tue Jun 27 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center