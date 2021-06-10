Local artists honored with Tennessee Music Pathways markers in Kingsport

Music Pathways is an online planning guide that connects visitors to the state’s rich musical heritage.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Local artists, Doyle Lawson, Barry Bales, Brownie McGhee, and Lesley Riddle were honored by the state of Tennessee, the city of Kingsport, and Visit Kingsport with new “Tennessee Music Pathways” markers Wednesday in downtown Kingsport.

Honorees as well as friends and family joined each other as the markers were unveiled.

Music Pathways is an online planning guide that connects visitors to the state’s rich musical heritage.

It stretches across all 95 counties and features hundreds of landmarks from seven genres of music that call Tennessee home.

Kevin Triplett is a former commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourism and led the charge to introduce this pathway.

“Our DNA is within music, and that's who we are and what we do," Triplett said. "And it's not just within the confines of 95 counties of Tennessee, our music reaches worldwide.”