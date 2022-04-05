2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony: Tickets to go on sale Friday

The induction ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 5.

As the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame prepares for the 2022 induction ceremony, tickets for this year’s event -- which is taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles -- go on sale to the general public at 1 p.m. EST on Friday, Sept. 9.

Tickets will be available through AXS.com.

The induction ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. EST / 8 p.m. PST on Saturday, Nov. 5. It will air at a later date on HBO and HBO Max alongside a radio simulcast on SiriusXM's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310 and Volume channel 106.

The class of 2022 features 14 inductees, which include:

PERFORMER CATEGORY

Pat Benatar

Duran Duran (first-time nominee)

Eminem (first-time nominee, first year eligible)

Eurythmics

Dolly Parton (first-time nominee)

Lionel Richie (first-time nominee)

Carly Simon (first-time nominee)

*This category honors bands and solo artists who have created music in their careers with originality, impact and influence that has changed the course of rock 'n' roll.

MUSICAL EXCELLENCE AWARD

Judas Priest

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

*This category honors non-performing industry officials who have made a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock 'n' roll and music that has impacted youth culture.

EARLY INFLUENCE AWARD

Harry Belafonte

Elizabeth Cotten

*This category honors artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have made a dramatic impact on the industry.

AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD

Allen Grubman

Jimmy Iovine

Sylvia Robinson

*This category represents “artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.”

