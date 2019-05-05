NEW ORLEANS — (Language warning: Tweets in this report include some expletive words)

Singer Diana Ross says she had two vastly different experiences in New Orleans over the weekend, saying the city treated her like a queen, but that TSA at the Louis Armstrong International Airport had made her feel "like s**t."

The TSA, however, said as they review Ross' complaints about her security check at MSY, the agency believes the officers in question "correctly followed all protocols" during the screening.

In New Orleans, the 75-year-old Ross basked in the 50th annual Jazz Fest while performing on Saturday, performing nine costume changes over the course of her set.

Can't see the tweets? Click here

When leaving, however, she said she almost cried in the airport during an incident with a TSA agent.

Few details about the incident are known, but according to Ross, she received a pat down from a TSA agent that made her feel violated when she was passing through security Sunday.

"It's not what was done but how," she tweeted after the incident. "I am feeling violated - I still feel her hands between my legs, front and back."

As fans comforted Ross on social media, sharing in her outrage and calling for a formal complaint against the agent, many others said she simply shared a experience common to ensure airport security.

Regardless, by 10 a.m. Ross was feeling better, posting a video of her performance the previous day on Twitter.

TSA spokesman Mark Howell said the agency was aware of Ross' concerns, but officials reviewed video of the screening and found it was conducted correctly.

Read the full statement from the TSA below:

"TSA is committed to ensuring all travelers are treated with respect and courtesy. TSA is aware of concerns presented by Diana Ross about her screening experience at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport this morning.



Initial review of CCTV indicates that the officers involved with Ms. Ross’s screening correctly followed all protocols, however, TSA will continue to investigate the matter further. We encourage Ms. Ross to reach out to TSA so we can further explain our procedures, designed to protect travelers from a persistent threat."