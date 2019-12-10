A local cancer survivor and award-winning Bluegrass resonator guitarist will take the field at Neyland Saturday.

The International Bluegrass Association named "Uncle Phil" Leadbetter the Resonator Guitar Player of the Year. He's a five-time survivor of cancer who's currently in remission.

He and other local bluegrass musicians will play with UT's Pride of the Southland Band during halftime. Leadbetter said he was so excited for the opportunity. He even rescheduled a vacation to make himself available.

"I look at things a lot different than I used to. Every day is an opportunity for a bucket list," he said. "I just think, for a Knoxville guy, there's any bigger honor than to get to go play at Neyland Stadium."

Leadbetter said he'll never forget rehearsing with the Pride of the Southland, saying the students in the band are some of the nicest people around.