KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zach Bryan is coming to Knoxville!

Bryan's "The Quttin Time Tour" will stop at the Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on May 9, 2024.

The presale begins Sept. 6 and fans can register for access ahead of time. The general on-sale begins Sept. 8.

Levi Turner and The Middle East are opening for Bryan during the Knoxville show.