I kind of thought, expected really, that we would hang out at least once.

When Neil Patrick Harris first posted that he was at Blackberry Farm two days ago with his husband, I anticipated that we'd all swing by Suttree's. An evening out among pals where we recreated a night at McGee's Pub in one of the booths at Calhoun's and discussed art over multiple Sweetwater Pale Ales was my expectation. Minimum.

But alas, it seems that both Harris and his actor husband David Burtka will continue popping bubbly and catching trout in the foothills of Blackberry Farm (just them two) without me.

It's all been pretty hard.

Here's proof that the ridiculously good looking duo, whose mere presence dulls the atypically majestic beauty of the Smokies, did not invite me to this fun-filled weekend excursion.

And sure, I get that it's David's 44th birthday, they've been together for fifteen years, and this man absolutely deserves all the wines. Fine.

It's hard to resent a person who is this thrilled at opening a wine bottle with a saber.

But NPH also took to Instagram to let us know he caught thirteen whole trout while fly-fishing, and didn't indicate he planned on sharing any of them. That's rubbing salt on my wound at this point. Salt I could be using to rub onto my dinner of freshly caught trout....

Neil Patrick Harris

Given that Harris posted Blackberry Farm is "like heaven" and that he never "ever wants to leave", it seems there's still a slim a chance the duo won't ever leave and we can all still hit up Old City sometime soon like the squad we were always meant to be.

To be fair, Harris isn't the only celebrity who had the nerve to visit our pristine region and leave me out entirely. The New York Post reported last September that "A-listers are flocking to this rustic Tennessee resort" in a story about Blackberry Farm, and said both country superstar Carrie Underwood, "Modern Family" icon Jessie Tyler Ferguson, and Victoria's Secret model Lily Aldridge all spent some R&R at the farm.

So to all the other A-listers who plan on sitting themselves down in one of those white chairs and overlooking *my* side of the mountains while sipping down glasses of expensive pinot?

Please just invite me next time.