New business brings axe throwing to West Knoxville

Located inside West Town Mall, Knox Axe House is the first and only axe throwing location in West Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Over the past couple of years, axe throwing has quickly gained popularity as an inclusive sport for all ages.

East Tennessee’s newest spot to get an adrenaline rush while socializing with family and friends is located inside West Town Mall.

Axe Knox House, a family-owned business, celebrated its grand opening on Saturday.

Its owners, Dustin Spires and David Gann, are no strangers to the sport.

The two began axe throwing a couple years ago and have competed in various major competitions, including the World Axe Throwing League (WATL) Worldwide Championship and U.S. Open.

Gann placed third in the world for Duals during the 2021 World Axe Throwing Championships.

According to WATL, “Duals is a partnered competition where both competitors must throw their standard axe (hatchet) at the same time, from the 12ft line, at the same target for each throw.”

Gann said he appreciates the sport for its competitiveness and inclusivity.

“Anybody can throw. I mean, it can be a 5-year-old kid or 85-year-old person. If they can throw an axe then they can compete and have some fun.”

Since opening their doors on Saturday, Spires and Gann have welcomed new throwers to the sport.

“[Their] reactions are probably what makes it worth it. You got people that may sit and throw for 30 minutes and never stick an axe. And then when they stick that first axe, it's just a celebration of seeing the excitement, you know, that makes it well worth it.”