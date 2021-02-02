New concert venue coming to downtown Knoxville

It'll be called the Outpost and located at 808 State St.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new concert venue is coming to the heart of downtown Knoxville.

The Outpost will be on State Street behind the First Horizon Building.

After experimenting with a pop-up venue in 2019, the Outpost will open a permanent location sometime next year.

Plans call for an indoor club concert hall in the existing building on site at 808 State St. that can accommodate some 450 people.

Garrett Thomson co-owns Born & Raised Productions with Kent Oglesby. They're purchasing the building.

"I think there's a huge need where this music venue falls in the music ecosystem in Knoxville. There's a lot of theater spaces but there hasn't been any standing room spaces. There's been a need for a while, and we are excited to fill that gap," Thomson said.

Both have previously put on numerous area concerts.

To celebrate building plans, Born & Raised is planning a seven-week concert series this fall in the parking lot next door to the venue. It will be every Friday from Sept 10-Oct 22.