New movies & a new look | Regal Cinemas Pinnacle Theater to reopen Friday after renovations

The Regal Cinemas Pinnacle Theater in Turkey Creek plans to reopen this week, showing new movies with a new look.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Moviegoers will be able to return to the theater Friday, Aug. 21, to see new films and enjoy the theater's new look.

Regal Cinemas Pinnacle Theater's lobby in Turkey Creek got a renovation while the theater was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said they made upgrades to keep employees and customers safe, including new plexiglass at the concession stand.

They also said they will also only sell tickets for around 30 percent of available seats. There will also be social distancing guidelines in place.

"We've taken all the CDC guidelines and we've worked with doctors to try to provide a safe place for everybody," Matt Eyre said, the theater's COO. "We have these machines called foggers where we can clean every seat between the shows. Every seat will be completely disinfected between the shows."