PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — There's a brand new adventure coming to the Great Smoky Mountains in April.

PINK Adventure Tours is a premier off-road adventure company that was founded over 60 years ago. It started as America's first Jeep tour, but now it offers signature excursions in Sedona, the Grand Canyon, Las Vegas and soon the Smoky Mountains.

"Imagine spending your vacation riding with the open-air feeling of a convertible, surrounded by one of the most visited, picturesque places in the country next to your closest friends and family," said Senior Vice President Billy Johnson.

The press release says PINK Jeep Wranglers are customized from top to bottom to ensure tours are always safe, comfortable and exciting. Plus, they offer extra passenger room, a superior on-road ride and amazing off-road capabilities.

Why PINK? The release says that the company's founder and his wife picked the color pink for their Jeeps, after seeing a striking Hawaiian beach hotel in the late 1950s.

You can be the first to experience Smoky Mountains PINK Jeep Tours by visiting www.SmokyMountainTours.com and register to win a tour package for six people.

For more information about booking this spring, summer and fall, visit their website or call (844) 710-7465.