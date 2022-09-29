Star of 'God's Not Dead' to release new movie filmed in Knoxville

The film, "Nothing is Impossible," is a Christian film that was filmed in Knoxville. It is streaming on PureFlix.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In a Christian movie filmed in Knoxville and set to release on a streaming platform on October 6, a maintenance worker finds a new purpose in his life when he tries out for a Knoxville basketball team.

The trailer to "Nothing is Impossible" features scenes that many people from Knoxville will immediately recognize — shots of downtown, the JFG Coffee sign in Old City, and First Horizon Plaza.

“We filmed ‘Nothing is Impossible’ in Knoxville and drew inspiration from the city’s heart and its citizens' determination,” said actor, producer and Pure Flix co-founder David A.R. White. "We’re back to premiere the movie in this dynamic city and celebrate the film’s story of faith, love, and second chances with the same group who made this movie’s production possible."

White previously starred in "God's Not Dead" as Reverend Dave — the character who helps the protagonist of the movie find answers to questions he has about God.

In his new movie, he stars as Scott Beck — a maintenance worker who previously aspired to play basketball professionally and earned several awards during his time playing as a student. In the trailer for "Nothing is Impossible," he gets a second chance to achieve his dream.

It will stream on Pure Flix, a Christian entertainment platform, starting October 6.

"The film and television industry in Knoxville is booming and we are proud to host production companies from across this country and beyond. Not only does this industry bring employment for local crews, talent and vendors in our great city, but they share a piece of Knox County with the world," said city and county leaders.

On Friday, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs officially proclaimed September 29, 2022, as "Nothing is Impossible Day." The full statement from them is below.