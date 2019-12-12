The answer to Wednesday night's final Jeopardy! was a familiar one to many East Tennesseans.

The topic was National Historic Parks.

Here's the question:

Established in 2015, the Manhattan Project National Historical Park has sites in Hanford, Washington; Los Alamos, N.M. & this Tennessee City

The winning answer was Oak Ridge.

According to the National Park Service, the Clinton Engineer Works, which became the Oak Ridge Reservation, was the administrative and military headquarters for the Manhattan Project and home to more than 75,000 people who built and operated the city and industrial complex in the hills of East Tennessee.

"The Oak Ridge Reservation included three parallel industrial processes for uranium enrichment and experimental plutonium production," NPS said.

Jennifer Quail, a champion, was the only one to answer correctly and her response brought her 6 Day total to $171,400.