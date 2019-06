KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Smokies tweeted a video of Homer and Rally Ranger singing that song you've probably heard everywhere, "Old Town Road," by Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

Homer and Rally Ranger filmed their own music video in Gatlinburg...and it's worth the watch.

The next game for the Smokies is Tuesday, June 11 at 7 p.m. at the Chattanooga Lookouts.

Check out their full schedule online.

You can get tickets on their website.