Pigeon Forge Chairlift climbs closer to construction

Officials with Pigeon Forge Chairlift released new concept art about what the attraction may look like when it's finally done being built.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Officials with the Pigeon Forge Chairlift said that they are getting closer and closer to the start of construction Thursday.

They made a post on Facebook featuring concept art of what the attraction may look like. In February, they also released footage taking people through a digitally-rendered tour of what a Pigeon Forge Chairlift may look like.

Officials said that they're planning on including an 85-foot observation tower. Construction is expected to start in early 2021, officials said. It will be built beside Pigeon Forge Snow.

The Pigeon Forge Chairlift said on their Facebook page that they will share more information about the attraction in the coming weeks.