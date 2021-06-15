10 popular hikes in the Great Smoky Mountains

Named for the smoky blue mist that covers the area, the Smokies are the most visited national park in the country.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Welcome to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park!

Founded on June 15, 1934, nearly 80 percent of the forest was destroyed by logging when it was first made a national park.

Thanks to conservation efforts it is now one of the most visited national parks in the country with nearly 900 miles of trails, a wide variety of wildlife and natural beauty to see for every season.

Ready to explore? Here are 10 of the Smokies' most popular spots.

Charlies Bunion: 8 miles round trip, accessible from Newfound Gap, strenuous difficulty

Alum Cave Bluffs: 5 miles round trip, continue for 5 miles more to just below the summit of Mount LeConte, moderate difficulty

Andrews Bald: 3.6 miles round trip, accessible from Clingmans Dome via Forney Ridge Trail, moderate difficulty

Rainbow Falls: 5.4 miles round trip, continue for 6.7 miles more to the summit of Mount LeConte, moderate difficulty

Chimney Tops: 4 miles round trip, newly renovated trail, moderate difficulty

Clingmans Dome: 1-mile round trip, paved and leads to a lookout, moderate difficulty

Laurel Falls: 2.6 miles round trip, the trail was built to give fire crews access to Cove Mountain in case of a forest fire, moderate difficulty

Trillium Gap to Grotto Falls: 2.6 miles round trip, moderate difficulty, popular for wildflower viewing in the spring

Abrams Falls: 5 miles round trip, accessible from Cades Cove, moderate difficulty

Ramsey Cascades: 8 miles roundtrip, accessible from Greenbrier area, the tallest waterfall in the park, strenuous difficulty