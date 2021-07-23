x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Smoky Mountains National Park

5 tips for taking selfies in front of the Great Smoky Mountains sign

No trip to the national park is complete without a picture with the entrance sign. Here are five tips for nailing your selfie game on your next visit.

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — If you visit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and don't take a picture in front of the entrance sign, did you really visit the park?

Fortunately, there are several entrances to the park depending on where you choose to visit. You can go through Gatlinburg in Sevier County, Townsend in Blount County or Cherokee in North Carolina. You can find directions on the National Park Service website.

No matter where you're heading, no trip is complete without a picture with the entrance sign. Here are five tips for nailing your selfie game on your next visit.

Option 1) The Classic

We know them. We love them. We've taken too many of them. Hold your arm out and pose.

Credit: Elizabeth Sims

Option 2) The Self-Timer

Find a ledge or a rock. Prop up your phone. Pose. It's just that easy.

Credit: Elizabeth Sims

Option 3) Work Those Angles

Get creative. The possibilities are endless. I chose to do a low angle to get some of the gorgeous trees in the picture.

Credit: Elizabeth Sims

Option 4) Ask For Help

There will be plenty of people around who also want to take a photo with the sign. Help each other out. Technically, this breaks the traditional definition of a selfie, but we'll let it slide because teamwork is great! 

(Also, I know my photo isn't in front of the sign, but people were in a hurry so I couldn't get help until later.)

Credit: Elizabeth Sims
I couldn't get anyone to help me take a picture with the sign, but I still got one from my visit a little later.

Option 5) Bring A Friend

You don't have to go to the Smokies alone. Grab a friend or two for a day of exploring.

Credit: Elizabeth Sims

Related Articles