5 tips for taking selfies in front of the Great Smoky Mountains sign

No trip to the national park is complete without a picture with the entrance sign. Here are five tips for nailing your selfie game on your next visit.

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — If you visit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and don't take a picture in front of the entrance sign, did you really visit the park?

Fortunately, there are several entrances to the park depending on where you choose to visit. You can go through Gatlinburg in Sevier County, Townsend in Blount County or Cherokee in North Carolina. You can find directions on the National Park Service website.

No matter where you're heading, no trip is complete without a picture with the entrance sign. Here are five tips for nailing your selfie game on your next visit.

Option 1) The Classic

We know them. We love them. We've taken too many of them. Hold your arm out and pose.

Option 2) The Self-Timer

Find a ledge or a rock. Prop up your phone. Pose. It's just that easy.

Option 3) Work Those Angles

Get creative. The possibilities are endless. I chose to do a low angle to get some of the gorgeous trees in the picture.

Option 4) Ask For Help

There will be plenty of people around who also want to take a photo with the sign. Help each other out. Technically, this breaks the traditional definition of a selfie, but we'll let it slide because teamwork is great!

(Also, I know my photo isn't in front of the sign, but people were in a hurry so I couldn't get help until later.)

Option 5) Bring A Friend