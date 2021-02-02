Airbnb: Great Smoky Mountains is one of most profitable areas for small-scale hosts

Officials with Airbnb said that the Great Smoky Mountains area is one of the most profitable areas across the U.S. for new hosts with one listing.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People with properties they could afford to book to travelers in the Great Smoky Mountains raked in millions of dollars, according to data from Airbnb.

They said hosts with one listing collectively earned $3.9 million in the first six months of 2021. They also said the Great Smoky Mountains was one of the most profitable areas in the country for small-scale hosts, according to new data.

At the top of the list was Atlanta. Hosts with only one listing on the platform collectively made $8.5 million. Below it was the South Florida Gulf Coast, followed by Phoenix and Los Angeles. The Great Smoky Mountains area was sixth on the list.