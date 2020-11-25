Alabama man dies after falling 50 feet down an embankment in the Smokies

Park officials said the man had stepped down a steep slope for a photograph when he fell.

An Alabama man died after falling more than 50 feet down an embankment in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

According to park officials, rangers were called to a Chimney Tops overlook along Newfound Gap Road around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said Wesley Brandon Stedham, 48, of Warrior, Alabama, fell after stepping down a steep slope below the overlook for a photograph.

Rangers and the park's technical search and rescue team used a rope and pulley system to reach Stedham and bring him back up to the overlook.