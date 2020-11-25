Alabama man dies after falling 50 feet down an embankment in the Smokies

An Alabama man died after falling more than 50 feet down an embankment in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
According to park officials, rangers were called to a Chimney Tops overlook along Newfound Gap Road around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday.
Officials said Wesley Brandon Stedham, 48, of Warrior, Alabama, fell after stepping down a steep slope below the overlook for a photograph.
Rangers and the park's technical search and rescue team used a rope and pulley system to reach Stedham and bring him back up to the overlook.
Stedham suffered severe head trauma and died as a result of these injuries.