If you live or work in Blount, Cocke, Jefferson, Knox, Hamblen and Sevier Counties, you are eligible for the deal.

GATLINBURG, Tenn — Some local residents can visit Anakeesta for just $5 later this month.

The mountain-top tourist attraction in Gatlinburg is holding a Local Celebration Week from May 10-16, where residents and people who work in Blount, Cocke, Jefferson, Knox, Hamblen and Sevier Counties can visit for a reduced rate.

In order to get the special deal, you must show a photo ID with your address or a current paycheck stub with your ID.

A portion of the week’s proceeds will go towards Friends of the Smokies, according to a press release. The group helps the National Park Service protect and maintain the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Adults tickets to access Anakeesta usually run $24.99. There are other attractions and restaurants available for an additional cost.