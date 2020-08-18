Bicyclist dead after weekend crash in Cades Coves

Officials said Harold Pardue, 60, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident on a downhill section of the Cades Cove Loop Road.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is dead after a single-bicycle crash in Cades Coves, according to the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.

Rangers responded to a report of a bicycle accident in Cades Cove at 10:58 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16.

The cyclist, 60-year-old Harold D. Pardue from Elkin, NC, suffered severe head trauma and was unconscious following the single-bicycle accident, according to park rangers.

Officials said Pardue was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident on a downhill section of the Cades Cove Loop Road.

Park rangers said they provided critical care at the scene of the accident for about 30 minutes before American Medical Response (AMR) transported Pardue by ambulance to a landing zone where he was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by Mountain Area Medical Airlift.