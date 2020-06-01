TENNESSEE, USA — The wildlife in Cades Cove is enjoying a winter break while the Great Smoky Mountains National Park works on necessary construction projects.

Laurel Creek Road, the seven-mile access road from the Townsend Wye to Cades Cove is closed to all traffic, including pedestrians and cyclists, until Feb. 29. They also closed the main road to the Cataloochee Valley, Cove Creek Road, from Nov. 1 to Feb. 29, though there is a secondary way to access it.

That doesn't mean your winter outdoor adventures need to end. We put together a list of some other hikes and drives you can take.

POPULAR HIKES:

Laurel Falls, one of the most popular hiking trails in the Smokies; roundtrip is 2.6 miles

Rainbow Falls, 5.4 miles roundtrip; ice formation builds around the falls during extended cold snaps

Alum Cave, 2.5 miles to the Alum Cave Bluffs; continuing on can take you all the way to Mt. LeConte

POPULAR EXPERIENCES:

Elkmont, explore preserved historic cabins; access to hiking trails

Greenbrier, in the Cosby area; features picnic areas and trout fishing; access to several hiking trails

Newfound Gap, mountain views; scenic drives

Foothills Parkway, scenic drives; mountain views

Oconaluftee, in North Carolina; access to hiking trails; Mountain Farm Museum and Mingus Mill

Cataloochee, in North Carolina; historic buildings; wildlife viewing (including elk); peaceful mountain valley

Of course, if you want to venture outside of the park, there are plenty of other options in East Tennessee.

