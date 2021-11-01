Great Smoky Mountains closes sections of Greenbrier Road for bridge replacement

Ramsey Prong Road and Greenbrier Road, past the Greenbrier Picnic Area, will be temporarily closed to all motorists and pedestrians beginning Jan. 11-Mar. 26.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Ramsey Prong Road and Greenbrier Road, past the Greenbrier Picnic Area, will be temporarily closed to all motorists and pedestrians beginning Monday, January 11 through Friday, March 26 to replace the Ramsey Prong Road bridge.

The picnic area will still be open and accessible, according to the park.

Officials said Ramsey Cascades Trail, Porters Creek Trail, and Backcountry Campsite 31 will also be closed through March 26 due to lack of access to these trailheads.

Old Settlers, Brushy Mountain, and Grapeyard Ridge Trails will remain open, but hikers will not be able to access these trails from the Greenbrier area during the closure and should plan their routes carefully, according to the park.