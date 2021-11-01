x
Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Great Smoky Mountains National Park closes several roads due to snow, ice

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — As winter weather moves through East Tennessee, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced several road closures due to snow and ice.

The park said U.S. Highway 441 Newfound Gap Road is closed between Gatlinburg, Tenn. and Cherokee, N.C.

Laurel Creek Road is closed at the Townsend Wye. Cades Cove Loop Road is also closed.

Little River Road is closed from the Sugarlands Visitor Center to the Townsend Wye. Wears Cove Gap Road is also closed. 

Cherokee Orchard Road is closed at Twin Creeks.

Park officials said they will announce when those roads reopen on the GSMNP website and the Smokies Road Info Twitter.

The park has also closed sections of Greenbrier Road through March 26 to replace the Ramsey Prong Road bridge.

