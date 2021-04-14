GSMNP synchronous fireflies event to be held at Elkmont again in 2021

The much-anticipated nature viewing had to be canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but will return this year with some extra precautions.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is preparing for the return of some special visitors at Elkmont soon -- both of the insect and human variety!

The famous synchronous fireflies will soon return to light up Elkmont with their unique synchronized mating ritual, and the park is planning on bringing the special viewing event back to the park in 2021.

The 2020 event had to be canceled shortly after the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the park is planning to take extra precautions for people lucky enough to secure a ticket to ensure the viewing is safe for visitors and employees. Planning for the event is still happening, but the park said it will soon announce details about the ticket lottery process and what new measures will be in place.

The GSMNP said it will announce information about the event and ticket lottery process on Friday, April 30.

Like in other years, the process for obtaining a ticket to the viewing is largely up to luck because of how massively popular it is. The nights the viewing will be held will also be announced on relatively short notice, as the mating season lasts only two weeks each year and the park won't know precisely when the fireflies will be at peak viewing until they become active.

To obtain a ticket, you will need to register for the park's lottery system at this link once it goes live. After you apply, a select number of people are randomly chosen and will receive a notification that their application was successful, and will be directed to confirm their vehicle parking.

It costs $1 to apply for the lottery, and those who attend the event will be charged another $24 for parking to the card they used to apply to cover the costs of viewing and management.

The synchronous fireflies are a special species that put on an impressive bioluminescent light show that's unlike other species. True to their name, the fireflies are the only ones in America able to synchronize their flashing light patterns.