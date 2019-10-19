If you're heading to the Smokies soon to check out the fall foliage or enjoy the cooler weather, you might get stuck in some traffic.

There is a lot of wildlife activity going on in the park with elk mating season and black bears eating to prepare for the winter, and visitors are stopping to watch, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said in a Facebook post.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Stuck in a jam? We understand! With the rut, elk mating season, in ... NC and black bears eating to have energy through the cold months, there is quite a lot going on in the Smokies. You may experience some traffic due to wildlife viewing.

The park posted a reminder to visitors to keep yourself, other parkgoers and the animals safe when viewing wildlife.

RELATED: Mt. LeConte backcountry shelter closed in the Smokies due to 'aggressive bear activity'

If you want to stop and watch, here is what the park said you should do.

Be aware of your surroundings. The park said all animals there are wild, and they could see you or your pet as a threat.

Pull off the main road to let other visitors pass.

Stay in or near your car.

Give elk and bears 50 yards, or half a football field, of space. The park said this is the law, and if an animal stops feeding or changes their behavior, you are too close.

Do not feed any animals. The park said it causes major harm and can lead to illness or death of the animal.

RELATED: Motorist strikes, kills bear in Smokies; fifth of the year

RELATED: How to predict peak fall foliage in the Smokies

RELATED: Don't do this: Tourists crowd right next to a bear in the Smokies

RELATED: Pack proper gear, check webcams for safe hiking in Smokies