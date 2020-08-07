GSMNP welcomes new Deputy Chief of Resource Education

Kyriazis will begin her new assignment at the Smokies on July 19, 2020, according to GSMNP.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains National announced that Stephanie F. Kyriazis has been selected as the new Deputy Chief of Resource Education.

Kyriazis most recently served as the Chief of Interpretation and Education for Marsh-Billings Rockefeller National Historical Park in Woodstock, VT and Saint-Gaudens National Historical Park in Cornish, NH, according to the park.

GSMNP said she served in a 3-month detail as Acting Chief of Resource Education at Great Smoky Mountains National Park in the spring of 2019, which introduced her to the people, partners, and places associated with the park.

"Stephanie brings proven leadership; expertise in her field of discipline; and rich work experiences, which will be of tremendous benefit to the park's management team and to the dedicated park educators and interpreters,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. "Stephanie's familiarity with the Smokies has positioned her well to seamlessly continue in leading the great work being done by the rangers in the Resource Education Division. We anxiously look forward to having Stephanie and her family move to the Smokies."

“The incredible biologically diversity, human stories, and recreational opportunities that characterize Great Smoky Mountains National Park offer unique opportunities for education, connection, and enjoyment,” said Kyriazis. “I am eager to collaborate with park staff, partners, volunteers, visitors, and community members to protect and share this unparalleled place.”

She has been with the National Park Service for 15 years. She started her career as a geology intern at Bryce Canyon National Park. She served as an education ranger at Death Valley National Park and Acadia National Park, where she introduced citizen science projects into park education programs. As the Chief of Interpretation and Education at Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park, Stephanie deepened the park’s relationship with the local school district, coordinated events associated with the 60th anniversary of the landmark 1954 Supreme Court decision that mandated school desegregation, and collaborated on a community-wide initiative to commemorate the Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955-1956. Her professional passions include science communication, youth engagement, and equity work.

At Marsh-Billings and Saint-Gaudens, Kyriazis’s work focused on expanding recreational opportunities, particularly for new users and underserved audience; inclusive storytelling; and cultivating community partnerships, according to the park.

With the NPS Stewardship Institute, housed at Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller NHP, Kyriazis has led science communication workshops, participated in extensive facilitation training, and supported evaluation of regional teacher professional development programs, according to the release.