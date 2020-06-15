x
Skip Navigation

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

great-smoky-mountains-national-park

Happy 86th birthday to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park

To celebrate the beloved park's birthday, here are 10 things to love about the Smokies.

TENNESSEE, USA — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park turned 86 on Monday, June 15, and we've got to say it is still looking great for its age.

The United States government established the park in 1926, though it took roughly eight years to raise funds to officially open it. On June 15, 1934, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park was born! 

The park shattered its all-time visitation record in 2019 with 12,547,743 visitors who came for hiking, camping, scenic drives and a chance to enjoy the area's natural beauty.

January 2020: Great Smoky Mountains National Park sets visitation record with 12.5 million visitors

While it's the most visited park in the United States, nearly 80 percent of the forest was destroyed by logging when it was first made a national park. 

Donations from conservationists, the U.S. Park Service, and the collaboration of other loggers and landowners allowed the forest to restore the over 100 native shrub and tree species that thrived there. 

RELATED: Don't go on your next Smokies trip without trying these hiking hacks

RELATED: Rookie mistake: I learned the hard way what happens if you run out of gas in the Smokies

To celebrate the beloved park's birthday, here are 10 things to love about the Smokies.

1. Bears

Though the park itself is a major draw for visitors, we all know everyone wants to catch a glimpse of the famous black bears that make their home in the mountains.

RELATED: Vacationing near the Smokies? Bear safety tips for your cabin or hotel

RELATED: More bears, more people, more problems: BearWise taskforce tackles Smokies conflict

RELATED: Weeks after bear video goes viral, Smokies officials hope people actually get the message about approaching wildlife

2. History

From the Walker Sisters to Elkmont and everything in between, some much of East Tennessee's history has played out on those winding trails.

RELATED: Unmarked & Unknown: Slaves buried in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park

RELATED: The Walker Sisters - Part 1: life before the park

3. Wildlife

The black bears may be a main attraction, but the Smokies boast a variety of creatures in all shapes and sizes.

RELATED: Red wolf experiment left lasting legacy in Smokies

RELATED: Elk unknown: new research to measure population

RELATED: Tennessee researchers make item to study salamander habitat

RELATED: First armadillo confirmed in Smokies; photo at Newfound Gap

RELATED: Lights and habitat loss threaten fireflies worldwide

RELATED: Wildlife babies busy in East Tennessee

4. Hikes

With over 800 miles of trails currently maintained, the possibilities are endless!

RELATED: How to enjoy East Tennessee's gorgeous wildlife while trying to avoid crowds

5. Drives

If hitting the trails isn't really your thing, there are plenty of treelined drives to take to enjoy the views.

Credit: GSMNP

November 2018: After more than 5 decades, opening of the Missing Link celebrated

RELATED: Cades Cove is closed for the winter. Here are some hikes and drives to fulfill your outdoor adventure needs

RELATED: You can now tour the Smokies in a PINK Jeep Wrangler

6. Cades Cove

Of course, no list about the Smokies would be complete without mentioning one of its most popular destinations.

RELATED: Smokies to hold vehicle-free Wednesdays in Cades Cove this summer

RELATED: Seriously... give the Cades Cove bears their space

RELATED: 'Pearl Harbor tree' rooted in Cades Cove history

7. Wildflowers

Springtime visitors are treated to the Smoky Mountains' variety of wildflowers.

Credit: WBIR
Wildflowers at the Oconaluftee Overlook in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

RELATED: Help wildflowers in Smokies by attacking invaders at home

RELATED: Take smartphone photos in Smokies to help map species

RELATED: Rare and beautiful Tennessee flower rebounds from the brink of extinction

RELATED: Pickers and pics hurt wildflowers in Smokies

RELATED: GSMNP ranks as top 5 best wildflower destination in U.S.

8. Fall foliage

Who can resist the gorgeous views as the Smokies' trees turn from green to red, orange and yellow in the fall?

RELATED: How to predict peak fall foliage in the Smokies

RELATED: Smokies webcams provide fall views at Clingmans Dome, Mt. LeConte

RELATED: Discover the secret spots across East Tennessee to see fall foliage

9. Variety

Sure, you could say this answer is a bit of a free pass, but when you really think about it, there is just so much to do in the park! No two visits have to be the same.

RELATED: Pigeon River rafting companies back open with new safety guidelines

RELATED: Glamping is the bougie travel trend even my squirrel-hunting, redneck uncle could get behind

RELATED: Tourist in Your Town: Smoky Mountain Llama Treks

RELATED: How to 'leave no trace' while camping and experiencing the Smokies

10. Stories

Last but not least, everyone comes away from their trip to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park with a story (and sometimes we are fortunate enough to get to share them).

RELATED: Hikers remember 'Smoky Mountain Jedi' with memorial hike

RELATED: Mother thanks life-saving rangers with 45 years of poinsettias

RELATED: Buddy Check 10: Hiking for Healing now a nonprofit, continues helping breast cancer patients and survivors

RELATED: 'I'm just glad to be here' | Photographer survives a heart attack in the Smokies

RELATED: 'Helping people is the goal': Photographer teaches others so they can experience the Smokies

RELATED: Dog rewarded for hiking 50 miles in Smokies

RELATED: Trail log: Gretchen Pardon back on Appalachian Trail two months after returning home as precaution against COVID-19

RELATED: Identifying the Nameless: GSMNP asking for help to uncover African American heritage in the Smokies

RELATED: Girl returns heart-shaped rock to Smokies with apology

RELATED: Meet Kato, the search and rescue K-9 of the Smokies

RELATED: 'My heart noticed': Tennessee couple gets married where they met in Smokies

RELATED: Conquering Mt. LeConte: Amputee fulfills his dream thanks to special prosthetic

RELATED: Alcoa woman loses 70 pounds hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains