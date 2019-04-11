SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Laurel Falls Trail in Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be closed Monday and Tuesday to allow road crews to pave the trail’s parking areas on each side of Fighting Creek Gap Road.

The park said this temporary closure will let contractors safely operate equipment in the vicinity of the trailhead.

Work is expected to take all day Nov. 4 to Nov. 5 and the trail will reopen Wednesday morning, Nov. 6, weather permitting.

