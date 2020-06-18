Lecturers to teach UT Governor's School students live from the Smokies

Partners with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will gives students virtual experiences through the "SmokiEES @ Home" program.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students attending the University of Tennessee's Governor School for the Sciences and Engineering will have the chance to participate in virtual experiences from "SmokiEEEs @ Home," a collaboration between partners of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Officials said they will provide 128 students with virtual experiences through the "SmokiEEEs @ Home" website. It was made to help connect students with the mountains while they were closed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The website features original video content from ranger-led content, such as "Parks as Classrooms," and programs from the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont and Discover Life in America staff.

Environmental educators didn't just create content for the program. They are also serving as guest lecturers, live from the national park, so students to experience the park through.

“'SmokiEEEs @ Home' was created in response to the cancellation of school programs, field trips and camps so it was a natural fit to provide virtual experiences to high schoolers who are attending the Governor’s School program in an online setting,” Tim Chandler said in a press release, CEO of Friends of the Smokies.