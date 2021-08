The decision was made regarding Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on areas of substantial or high transmission.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park visitors, make sure you pack a mask with your hiking boots.

The park announced on Thursday that all visitors, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks inside all park buildings.

The decision was made regarding Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on areas of substantial or high transmission.