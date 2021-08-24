Newfound Gap Road reopens in the Smokies after rockslide

The GSMNP said the road was closed temporarily due to a rockslide.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — (Update 8/25 at 3:47 p.m.) Newfound Gap Road/U.S. Highway 441 in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park reopened to all traffic Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. after a rockslide.

The rockslide occurred near mile marker 13 around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Newfound Gap Road was closed from the intersection with Little River Gorge Road/Fighting Creek Gap Road near the Sugarlands Visitor Center to Smokemont Campground Road.

Access to Smokemont Campground remained open from the North Carolina side, according to GSMNP.

Park crews said they received assistance from contractors to complete the work which included the removal of 50 yards of debris.