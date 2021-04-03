Prescribed burn planned for March 8-11 in Wears Valley, Metcalf Bottoms areas

The 175 acres to burned is bounded by Wear Cove Gap Road, Indian Camp Branch, Little River, and the park boundary along Roundtop Trail, according to a press release.

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. — A prescribed burn is scheduled for March 8-11 from the boundary of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Wears Valley to the Metcalf Bottoms Picnic Area in the park.

Fire managers hope to remove flammable brush along the park's boundary with residential homes.

“A long-term goal of this project is to maintain fire and drought-tolerant trees like oak and pine on upper slopes and ridges in the park,” said Fire Ecologist Rob Klein. “Open woodlands of oak and pine provide habitat for a diverse set of plants and animals, and the health of these sites benefits from frequent, low-intensity burning.”

The 175 acres to burned is bounded by Wear Cove Gap Road, Indian Camp Branch, Little River, and the park boundary along Roundtop Trail, according to a press release.

To get ready, park workers have already been clearing brush and leaf litter in the area that will help keep the fire within its planned boundaries.

During the prescribed burn, you may see fire and smoke in the area. In addition, several roads will be closed for firefighter and public safety. They include: Wear Cove Gap Road from the Metcalf Bottoms bridge to the park boundary at Wear Cove Gap, a section of Roundtop Trail, and the Little Brier Gap Trail parking area.

Residents will still have limited access to the area.

Resources from the US Forest Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and local fire departments in Blount and Sevier Counties will provide assistance throughout the burn operations.

Those same crews have been conducting prescribed burns in Cades Cove in the past few weeks. If this burn stays on schedule, those crews may return to Cades Cove later that week to finish their work there.