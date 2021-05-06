Rainbow Falls trail to partially close for 2 weeks for bridge repair

The area will be closed weekly on Monday through Thursday from May 10 through May 20. The trail will be fully open each week on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Rainbow Falls Trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will close on most weekdays for two weeks so workers can replace a foot-log bridge.

The area will be closed weekly on Monday through Thursday from May 10 through May 20. The trail will be fully open each week on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Park officials said the full closure is necessary for the safety of the crew and visitors.

The foot-log bridge is located about two miles from the trailhead.

Hikers can still reach Mt. Le Conte and the Le Conte Shelter by using one of the other trails to the summit. The Boulevard, Bull Head, Alum Cave, and Trillium Gap trails all lead to Mt. Le Conte.