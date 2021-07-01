Save Our Smokies group picks up litter, helping keep Smoky Mountains clean

A Facebook page that launched in October is making a difference, cleaning up the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

In October, the "Save our Smokies" Facebook page launched to help clean up the Great Smoky Mountains National Park as litter gathered in it.

The group recruits volunteers to pick up trash in the park, and during one event in the Sugarlands area, they picked up enough trash to fill five pickup trucks.

Officials said that the group has seen increased participation since it first launched, and individuals are sharing their own cleanup efforts with the group.

"People are starting to understand that, 'okay, I can do this and I can help,'" said Jerry Willis, an organizer with Save our Smokies. "And even if they just picked up a can, they're making a positive impact. We just have to get enough volunteers to outnumber whatever percentage it is that's chucking garbage out the window."

Officials said that another cleanup event is planned for Saturday. Volunteers will meet in the parking lot of the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Museum in Townsend at 8 a.m.

Anyone who wants to participate in the event, or with any cleanup events, can sign up on the Save our Smokies Facebook page.