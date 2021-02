Topics will include things like synchronous firefly behavior, cave-hibernating bat species, and black bears.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Scientists will be sharing new research about the smoky mountains next week.

There will be a virtual event next Thursday, March 4.

It's a chance to learn about the science taking place in the park.

