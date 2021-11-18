Sevierville woman killed after car crashes into river off the Spur near Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A woman died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed on the Spur in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.
According to the GSMNP, a car was driving southbound on the Spur around 11:43 p.m. when it lost control near the Gum Stand Road intersection. The vehicle crashed into the river, killing the front-seat passenger.
Rangers identified the victim as 22-year-old Rebecca Hamby from Sevierville. The driver of the vehicle was taken to LeConte Medical Center by ambulance for treatment.
Rangers said they are still investigating the circumstances behind the crash with the help of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.