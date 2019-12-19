SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is reminding visitors that Laurel Creek Road will close for most of January and February, cutting off access to Cades Cove.

During that time, crews will repair the Bote Mountain Tunnel, which was built in 1948.

The Cades Cove campground will close Dec. 30 and reopen in early March.

